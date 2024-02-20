‘Record Break’ revolves around the inspiring journey of two orphans

In a star-studded event, the much-anticipated Pan India film, "Record Break," witnessed a grand trailer launch. The event boasted esteemed guests, including director Ajay Kumar, renowned for his work in the acclaimed film "MatruDevobhava," and Telugu Film Producers Council Secretary T. Prasanna Kumar. The teaser was launched by respected producer Rama Satyanarayana, creating heightened expectations for the film.

Directed by Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao and produced by Chadalavada Padmavati under the banner of Sri Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara Films, "Record Break" promises to be a cinematic marvel. The film revolves around the inspiring journey of two orphans who become national pride on the global stage.

Director Ajay Kumar expressed his excitement, highlighting the uniqueness of the movie's genre and its potential to captivate audiences with a groundbreaking narrative. Prasanna Kumar commended Srinivasa Rao's dedication to the craft and his contribution to the Telugu film industry.

Producer Rama Satyanarayana praised the film's set and graphics, predicting it would surpass even the success of "Baahubali." He congratulated the entire team on the multi-language release, covering Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, and Odia.

Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao, the visionary director, credited his team for the film's success, emphasizing the emotional depth of the last 45 minutes. He urged the media to play a pivotal role in bringing "Record Break" to the masses, expressing confidence that the film would be embraced and cherished by audiences across languages. The film is slated to make its mark as a groundbreaking cinematic experience.