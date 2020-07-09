Recording to begin for Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and director Sukumar earlier worked together for the films Arya and Arya 2. They are now coming forward with a new movie Pushpa. Pushpa revolves around Red Sandal smuggling and Allu Arjun plays a smuggler, says the reports. The makers were supposed to complete half of the film's shoot by now but they could not do it because of the lockdown. However, the film unit started the work for the audio album of the movie.

Sukumar decided to have five songs in the film and he has completed the music sittings with the music director Devi Sri Prasad. The buzz is that the tunes are locked already and DSP is going to begin the recording as soon as possible. Devi Sri Prasad earlier scored musical hits with Allu Arjun and he wants to live up to the expectations as the actor's last film is a big musical hit.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady in the film. Stay tuned to us for more details on the movie.