Remembering Dasari Narayana Rao On His Death Anniversary: 7 Best Movies Of This Legendary Filmmaker
- Today marks the 7th death anniversary of legendary filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao!
- On this special occasion, check out the 7 best movies of his career…
Dasari Narayana Rao… This legendary filmmaker is considered as the main pillar of the Telugu Film Industry. He didn't restrict himself as a director but also donned the hats of actor, writer and producer too.
Today being his 7th death anniversary, we will have a look at his 7 best movies…
1. Swargam Narakam
Release Date: 22nd November, 1975
Star Cast: Mohan Babu and Murali Mohan
The story revolves around three couple who suffer with small issues making their lives to be a hell.
2. Amma Rajinama
Release Year: 1991
Star Cast: Sarada, Kaikala Satyanarayana, Brahmanandam, Saikumar and Dasari Narayana Rao
It showcases the story of a mother who takes retirement from her domestic work to teach a lesson to her children.
3. Osey Ramulamma
Release Date: 7th Match, 1997
Star Cast: Vijayashanti, Rami Reddy, Dasari Narayana Rao and Sakuntala
The plot revolves around the life of a village girl who will be raped by the village head. Later she joins the naxals and tries to take revenge to protect her people from hands the hands of the deadly antagonist!
4. Meghasandesham
Release Date: 24th September, 1982
Star Cast: Nagesgwara Rao and Jayaprada
This movie showcases how Nageswara Rao being a poet gets attracted to Jayaprada who is a dancer. Although ANR is already married to Jayasudha, he ignores her and continues to get his inspiration from Jayaprada.
5. Sivaranjanai
Release Date: 20th September, 1978
Star Cast: Hari Prasad and Jayasudha
Jayasudha hailing from a small village manages to live her dream by turning into an ace actress. But she finds her love in Hari Prasad who forms a fan club on her name. But as Hari falls for another lady, she sacrifices her love!
6. Bobbili Puli
Release Date: 9th July, 1982
Star Cast: Sri Devi and Senior NTR
Senior NTR returns home as a war hero but finds decides to repair the mess in the public sector in his own way by teaching a lesson to the antagonists.
7. Gorintaku
Release Date: 12th October, 1979
Star Cast: Shoban Babu, Sujatha, Padma and Ramana Murthy
It is a triangular love story which showcases Swapna sacrificing her love at the end to unite Shoban Babu and Padma.
Dasari Narayana Rao will always be reminisced for his awe-inspiring movies…