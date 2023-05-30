Remembering Dasari Narayana Rao On His Death Anniversary: 7 Best Movies Of This Legendary Filmmaker

Dasari Narayana Rao… This legendary filmmaker is considered as the main pillar of the Telugu Film Industry. He didn't restrict himself as a director but also donned the hats of actor, writer and producer too.



Today being his 7th death anniversary, we will have a look at his 7 best movies…

1. Swargam Narakam

Release Date: 22nd November, 1975

Star Cast: Mohan Babu and Murali Mohan

The story revolves around three couple who suffer with small issues making their lives to be a hell.

2. Amma Rajinama

Release Year: 1991

Star Cast: Sarada, Kaikala Satyanarayana, Brahmanandam, Saikumar and Dasari Narayana Rao

It showcases the story of a mother who takes retirement from her domestic work to teach a lesson to her children.

3. Osey Ramulamma

Release Date: 7th Match, 1997

Star Cast: Vijayashanti, Rami Reddy, Dasari Narayana Rao and Sakuntala

The plot revolves around the life of a village girl who will be raped by the village head. Later she joins the naxals and tries to take revenge to protect her people from hands the hands of the deadly antagonist!

4. Meghasandesham

Release Date: 24th September, 1982

Star Cast: Nagesgwara Rao and Jayaprada

This movie showcases how Nageswara Rao being a poet gets attracted to Jayaprada who is a dancer. Although ANR is already married to Jayasudha, he ignores her and continues to get his inspiration from Jayaprada.

5. Sivaranjanai

Release Date: 20th September, 1978

Star Cast: Hari Prasad and Jayasudha

Jayasudha hailing from a small village manages to live her dream by turning into an ace actress. But she finds her love in Hari Prasad who forms a fan club on her name. But as Hari falls for another lady, she sacrifices her love!

6. Bobbili Puli

Release Date: 9th July, 1982

Star Cast: Sri Devi and Senior NTR

Senior NTR returns home as a war hero but finds decides to repair the mess in the public sector in his own way by teaching a lesson to the antagonists.

7. Gorintaku

Release Date: 12th October, 1979

Star Cast: Shoban Babu, Sujatha, Padma and Ramana Murthy

It is a triangular love story which showcases Swapna sacrificing her love at the end to unite Shoban Babu and Padma.

Dasari Narayana Rao will always be reminisced for his awe-inspiring movies…