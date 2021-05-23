Respect your profession and it will definitely yield you rich dividends: Mitraaw Sharma

Film production is one of the most hectic and mentally draining field of work. Here's a look into the journey of a young entrepreneur named Mitraaw Sharma who moved from Mumbai to Hyderabad aspiring to act in films and also produce a few of them.

Her latest production venture 'Boys' is tending on social media, thanks to the impressive teasers and song promos. Mitraaw is celebrating her birthday on 24th of May and she is looking forward to what she believes would be a gratifying journey. In the early stages of her career, Mitraaw knocked the doors of many production houses but could not get the desired results. She later decided to pave her own way and also help a few others in her journey.



She is now bankrolling Boys and also starring in the film. The latest song from the album, Hey Raja, crooned by Rahul Sipligunj is now trending on YouTube. Mitraaw says she is spending everything she has on Boys. "Respect your profession and it will yield you rich dividends," she says. Being a spiritual person, Mitraaw says Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy will guide her. "I hope everyone likes the film," Mitraaw concludes.

