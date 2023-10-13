Live
RGV quits from making political films; says ‘Shapadham’ is his last
Ram Gopal Varma, the maverick filmmaker, has recently fixed to some political films that benefit the YSRCP, the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh. In recent years, he has made political films such as “NTR’s Lakshmi”, “Powerstar”, “Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu” and “Konda”. He has now stated that he will put an end to this.
RGV’s upcoming film “Vyooham,” which will be released in two parts, is planned to hit theatres on November 10. During a press conference to promote “Vyooham,” RGV stated, “This (Vyooham) will 100% be my last political film.”
When reporters reminded him that he never honours his statements, he responded, “I will stand by on this.”
The “Shiva” director has announced the release dates for the two chapters of this political narrative, ‘Vyooham’ (November 10) and ‘Shapadham’ (January 25), which focus on AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political path of becoming a ruler in the face of conspiracies.