Ritesh Rana promises a wacky, fun ride with 'Happy Birthday' Movie

Mathu vadalara was a calling card for writer and director Ritesh Rana in 2019. The director also hopes that his second film, happy birthday, which revolves around a circle crime comedy thriller, will help cement his position in Telugu cinema. The director states that he wants to narrate different stories and build an audience that would look forward to his films.

Rithesh was born and brought up in Hyderabad, and since a young age, he has been watching Chiranjeevi films as his family members have been huge fans of the star.

Is Ritesh a cinematic universe?

Ritesh reveals that both Mathu Vadalara and happy birthday are unconventional crime capers, and there is some link between the movies. People who have already watched his previous film remember the running joke in the form of east centric television serial film known as Ore naa kodaka.

Recently director Lokesh kanagaraj linked his previous Tamil film Kaithi with the story he wrote for the Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. The production team sourced several guns for a hypothetical gun bazaar in happy birthday. The team sourced guns with permission from those renting weapons for film shootings. They got specialized guns in shades of silver, gold, and diamond-studded.