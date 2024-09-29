Ritu Varma to Shine as Maharani Rukmini Devi in the Upcoming Film Swag

Hyderabad: Talented actress Ritu Varma, known for her captivating performances in films like Pelli Choopulu, Tuck Jagadish, and Varudu Kavalenu, is all set to mesmerize audiences once again. In her latest venture Swag, Ritu will take on the role of Maharani Rukmini Devi, the queen of the Vinjamara clan. Her portrayal is eagerly awaited, with fans and critics alike anticipating a standout performance.

Ritu, who has consistently chosen challenging roles throughout her career, has dedicated significant time and effort to preparing for this royal character. Known for her blend of beauty and talent, Ritu continues to impress with her versatility in both Telugu and Tamil cinema. In addition to Swag, she is working on several promising projects, including her digital debut in an upcoming Hotstar web series.

Directed by Hasith Goli and produced by People Media Factory, Swag stars Sree Vishnu in the lead role and is slated for release on October 4. Fans of Ritu Varma can expect an enthralling performance as she takes on the regal mantle of Maharani Rukmini Devi.