Roberrt Telugu Teaser On Its Way After Resolving Issue With Tollywood

You already know that Challenging star Darshan starrer "Roberrt" is getting released in Telugu too. It is worth mentioning here that the Telugu film industry had raised objections over the release of the Darshan movie along with new Telugu movies simultaneously. They had argued that releasing movies of other languages along with Tollywood films would eat into the collections of Telugu movies at the Box office. Darshan, who was upset with the outcome, had lodged a petition at the Karnataka film chamber of commerce. Now, we hear that 'Roberrt' would be released in Telugu, and totally the Darshan movie will be released in about 400 theatres.

After this problem was sorted out, the "Roberrt' team is getting ready to release the Telugu teaser on February 3, at 4.05 pm. Fans are eager to see the Telugu teaser also. "Roberrt' movie will be released in theatres on 11 March in Kannada and Telugu simultaneously.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Darshan himself has lent his voice for the Telugu version of the movie too. Thus the Telugu industry is welcoming "Robrert" wholeheartedly. Producer, distributor, and director of Telugu industry Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao has appealed to everyone against spread of rumours stating that "Roberrt" movie was stopped from releasing in Telugu. As a mark of supporting this statement some Telugu In fact, Tollywood filmmakers are said to have organised a program to honour the producer of "Roberrt' Umapathi Srinivas Gowda on January 31. This team has heartily welcomed Umapathi Srinivas Gowda to the Telugu industry.