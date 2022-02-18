Rocking Combo: Boyapati And Ram Potheneni Team Up For An Action Thriller

Ace filmmaker of Tollywood Boyapati Srinu is basking in the success of the Akhanda movie… His hat trick combination with legendary actor Balakrishna once turned into a blockbuster and gave new hope to the makers of Tollywood as it was released in December amid the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus (third wave). Well, with this josh, Boyapati teamed up with the energetic actor Ram Potheneni and announced this good news through social media.

Ram Potheneni took to his Twitter page and shared a pic with the director announcing this good news to all his fans… Take a look!

Super kicked to announce my 20th film! #RAPO20 is #BoyapatiRapo !! Excited to see myself through the eyes of the Daddy of Mass emotions Boyapati garu.🤘 Love..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/J5cFVxU7nv — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) February 18, 2022

This pic showcases director Boyapati Srinu with lead actor Ram Potheneni and the producer Srinivasaa Chitturi. Ram also wrote, "Super kicked to announce my 20th film! #RAPO20 is #BoyapatiRapo !! Excited to see myself through the eyes of the Daddy of Mass emotions Boyapati garu.

🤞🤞🤞#BoyapatiRAPO Excitement can't get better than this.🤙 Mass director #BoyapatiSreenu💥next with our Ustaad @ramsayz⚡ Bankrolled by @srinivasaaoffl under @SS_Screens Will be Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam pic.twitter.com/Frk8tzJz9d — Srinivasaa Silver Screen (@SS_Screens) February 18, 2022

Ram looked handsome in orange shirt while Boyapati sported in a sweatshirt! They both posed with the producers and are seen in all smiles.

The trio has come together for a Pan-Indian movie and thus the movie will be multilingual and be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The official announcement has been made today and Boyapati is once again all set to break the records with a strong plot.

The production house released a statement, "Boyapati Srinu has come up with a superb story loaded with mass elements that has thrilled both the producer and hero". This movie will be Ram's 20th movie and will be bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.

Well, Ram is presently busy with 'The Warrior' movie… It is being directed by ace filmmaker Lingusamy and is produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screens banner. Being a bi-lingual, Kollywood's ace actor Aadhi Pinishetty is essaying an important role in this movie being the deadly antagonist. Glam doll Krithi Shetty is the lead actress in this movie. It also has Nadia Moidu, Akshara Gowda, Bharathiraja and Redin Kingsley in other important roles.

Going with the crew details, rocking music director Devi Sri Prasad is all set to tune the songs while Naveen Nooli will handle the editing part.