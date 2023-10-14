Rocking Rakesh’s debut as hero titled ‘KCR’

Rocking Rakesh, who got a unique identity for himself with the show 'Jabardast' under the banner of Vibhudi Creations under the auspices of Green Tea Productions, is being introduced as a hero. Anji, who has worked as DVP for many excellent films like Garudavega, is directing this film.

The powerful title of “KCR'” (Keshav Chandra Ramawat) has been locked for this film which is being made in the backdrop of Banjara (Tanda) of Telangana region. The title launch event was grand in the presence of 50,000 students with a 50 feet cut-out at Mallareddy University on the hands of Telangana Minister Mallareddy. Director of Telangana State Department of Language and Culture Dr Mamidi Harikrishna along with the film crew attended.

Ananya is playing the heroine in this movie. Senior actors Tanikella Bharani, Krishna Bhagavan, Dhanraj along with drunkard Ramesh, Ratcharavi, Jordhar Sujatha and others are playing key roles. Telangana maestro Charan Arjun is composing the music and director Garudavega Anji is working as DOP for this film. “Balagam” Madhu is working as the editor and Battula Mahesh is the art director of this film.