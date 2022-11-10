Romantic Single 'Urike Urike' From Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 Is Out

Tollywood's young and talented actor Adivi Sesh is roped in to essay the main role in the sequel of the blockbuster movie 'HIT'. This Sailesh Kolenu's directorial turned into a blockbuster with its intense plot and intriguing murder mystery. Now, the filmmaker is all set to engage the audience in another edge-of-the-seat drama with the sequel. Sesh is all set to portray the character of KD aka Krishna Dev who is a cop. As the movie is all set to release in December, the makers began their digital promotions and as a part of it, they dropped the first single "Urike Urike…" and showcased a glimpse of the lead actors' romance.



Adivi Sesh also shared the video of the first single "Urike Urike…" on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "#UrikeUrike Top 3 Career song for me. Witness KD & Aarya's Love NOW https://youtu.be/A3Im3P0--aE #HIT2onDec2 @AdiviSesh @NameisNani @KolanuSailesh @Meenakshiioffl @sidsriram #RamyaBehara @mmsreelekha".

The song showcases the beautiful love tale of Sesh and Meenakshi… Being a cop, he falls in love with Meenakshi and proposes her for a date. Eventually, they get closer and also go on a trip. Sid Sriram and Ranya's beautiful crooning made the song so melodious and lovely. MM Sreelekha's composing and Krishna Kanth's lyrics also took the song to the next level.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with showcasing KD's cool attitude… He deals the cases being calm and composed and his romance with the lead actress is also showcased in the teaser. But in the end, the mysterious murder case of a girl makes us witness the intensity of the plot. So, we need to wait and watch to know how KD will chase the mystery behind the brutal murder.

Casting Details of this movie:

• Adivi Sesh as Krishna Dev 'KD'

• Meenakshi Chaudhary

• Bhanu Chander as K. Vishwanath

• Rao Ramesh

• Posani Krishna Murali

• Tanikella Bharani

• Maganti Srinath as Abhilash

• Komalee Prasad

HIT 2 is the second part of the blockbuster movie 'HIT (Homicide Investigation Team)' which had Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. This movie is being helmed by Dr. Sailesh Nolani and is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. Manikandan is roped in for the cinematography department and Garry BH will handle the editing section. Coming to the music composer, John Stewart Eduri is all set to tune the songs!

This movie is directed by Sailesh Kolenu and is produced by ace actor Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. The movie will be released on 2nd December, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!