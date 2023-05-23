RRR Baddie Ray Stevenson Passed Away At The Age Of 56; Junior NTR And Rajamouli Express Their Shock

Hollywood's popular actor Ray Steveson passed away a few hours ago at the age of 56. He is all known for essaying the deadly British Governor Scott Buxton in SS Rajamouli's RRR movie. He also portrayed an important role in Thor films as Asgardian warrior. Well, the official Twitter page of RRR has confirmed news about Ray Stevenson's death. RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli and lead actor Junior NTR expressed their deep shock with Ray Stevenson's sudden demise.



Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 23, 2023

He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt. We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson. Gone too soon 💔 pic.twitter.com/LdzecSIO2H — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 23, 2023

SS Rajamouli

Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HytFxHLyZD — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 23, 2023

Timeline of Ray Steveson:

Birth: 25th May, 1964 at Lisburn, Northern Ireland

Debut Television Appearance: 1990 through an European TV series

Debut Silver Screen: Paul Greengrass' 1998 drama The Theory of Flight

Best Movies: Antoine Fuqua's King Arthur (2004), Lexi Alexander's Punisher: War Zone (2008), the Hughes Brothers' The Book of Eli (2010) and Adam McKay's The Other Guys (2010).

RIP Ray Stevenson…