RRR Baddie Ray Stevenson Passed Away At The Age Of 56; Junior NTR And Rajamouli Express Their Shock
- RRR antagonist Ray Stevenson passed away at the age of 56!
- RRR team along with Junior NTR and SS Rajamouli expressed their deep shock and dropped condolence messages on social media!
Hollywood's popular actor Ray Steveson passed away a few hours ago at the age of 56. He is all known for essaying the deadly British Governor Scott Buxton in SS Rajamouli's RRR movie. He also portrayed an important role in Thor films as Asgardian warrior. Well, the official Twitter page of RRR has confirmed news about Ray Stevenson's death. RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli and lead actor Junior NTR expressed their deep shock with Ray Stevenson's sudden demise.
Junior NTR expressed a deep shock and wrote, “Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time.”
Even RRR team also confirmed the news by jotting down, “He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt. We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson. Gone too soon”. They also shared a BTS pic of Ray and dropped the condolence message.
SS Rajamouli
He also shared a throwback pic from the sets of RRR and wrote, “Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”
Timeline of Ray Steveson:
Birth: 25th May, 1964 at Lisburn, Northern Ireland
Debut Television Appearance: 1990 through an European TV series
Debut Silver Screen: Paul Greengrass' 1998 drama The Theory of Flight
Best Movies: Antoine Fuqua's King Arthur (2004), Lexi Alexander's Punisher: War Zone (2008), the Hughes Brothers' The Book of Eli (2010) and Adam McKay's The Other Guys (2010).
RIP Ray Stevenson…