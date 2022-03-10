RRR Celebration Anthem 'Etthara Janda' Will Be Unveiled On This Date

It is all known that the biggest movie of the season RRR will be released this month and all the movie buffs are eagerly awaiting for the date… As the release date is nearing, the makers of this movie have started their promotions and are creating noise on social media… Off late, they dropped a couple of awesome posters and announced the release date of the RRR Celebration Anthem "Etthara Janda…".

Even director SS Rajamouli, Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej shared the new posters of the song and treated all their fans… Take a look!

We thought of surprising you with this song at the end of the movie but we couldn't hold our excitement! 🤗 Kicking off the countdown to #RRRMovie & uplifting your spirits with the joyful #RRRCelebrationAnthem from 14th.#EttharaJenda #Sholay #Koelae #EtthuvaJenda #EtthukaJenda pic.twitter.com/hOfuvswa7F — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 10, 2022

Along with sharing the poster, Rajamouli also wrote, "We thought of surprising you with this song at the end of the movie but we couldn't hold our excitement! Kicking off the countdown to #RRRMovie & uplifting your spirits with the joyful #RRRCelebrationAnthem from 14th.#EttharaJenda #Sholay #Koelae #EtthuvaJenda #EtthukaJenda".

In the poster, Alia Bhatt is seen along with Ram Charan and Junior NTR… All three of them looked awesome in their traditional avatars. Alia wore a white-pink half saree and looked cute while Ram and Bheem wore pattu pancha and kurta's owning classy village men appeals.

Junior NTR also shared the same poster and wrote, "The joyful #RRRCelebrationAnthem is here to get your heart racing! Song out on March 14th. #RRRonMarch25th".

While Ram Charan wrote, "Get ready to set the stage on fire with the joyful #RRRCelebrationAnthem Song out on March 14th!"

Speaking about the RRR movie, it is directed by ace director SS Rajamouli and is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. Well, it has Ram Charan Teja and Junior NTR in the lead roles essaying the characters of Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem while Alia Bhatt will be seen as Sita and Olivia Morris will be seen as the love interest of NTR. Along with them, the movie also has an ensemble support cast of Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthrakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Rajeev Kanakala, Rahul Ramakrishna and Edward Sonnenblick. The earlier released posters and videos showcased the best buddy bond between the lead actors Ram and Bheem and they together fight for Independence in this fictional tale against the British.

RRR movie is all set to hit the screens on 25th March, 2022…