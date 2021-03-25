RRR Mega Teaser On Ram Charan Birthday

Famous South Indian director SS Rajamouli directorial "RRR" is in the news for several reasons. Some of the posters and character teasers have already gone viral. Now, the Production team of this movie has announced that it would be releasing a mega teaser of the movie shortly.

The shooting of the movie with a multi-star cast is in progress. We hear that this movie would be released in about ten languages on October 13. These include Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Hindi, Sinhalese and a few other languages. The movie has Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhat, Ajay Devagn and a few more famous actors in the star cast.

We hear that the main teaser would be released on March 27 which happens to be Ram Charan's birthday. Rajamouli's previous movie "Baahubali" was also released in India and abroad after it got dubbed into various languages. Hence the team is planning to do the same for this movie also.

The production of this movie wad stalled due to Coronavirus but now it is progressing in full pace with necessary changes in shooting schedules. We hear that most of the portions of this movie have been completed.

Bollywood actors Alia Bhat and Ajay Devgn, who had finished their first schedule are coming back again to resume their subsequent schedules. Hence we can soon see them on RRR sets. So far, small motion posters of Jr NTR and Ram Charan depicting the roles of Komaram Bheem, and Alluri Seetha Rama Raju were only released. But the main teaser is going to be released on Ram Charan's birthday.

Meanwhile, there is a buzz doing the rounds about Jr NTR's displeasure about undue delay in the production of the movie. The actor who has committed himself to doing two more movies in a year is unable to adhere to it because of this undue delay. Rajamouli who is known for his slow approach while producing his had to rework his schedules due to the sudden break caused by the pandemic shutdown.