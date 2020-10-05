RRR Movie: Get Ready For An Awesome Surprise Tomorrow

Tollywood's maverick director SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' movie is the most awaited flick… The delay in the shooting due to Covid-19 pandemic is making the release date to get postponed. If everything would go on the right track, we all would witness the movie in January 2021. Off late, there is no clarity on the release date.

Guys, the RRR team is all set to surprise the fans with a big announcement tomorrow… The makers of this movie took to their official Twitter page and announced this news to all the fans!!!

Enough of our festival posts and your unparalleled creativity in taunting us for updates 😅😂



Thanks for bombarding us with all your love. Time flew by, and finally the moment is here! Now, it's our turn to entertain you... 🤗



Stay tuned for tomorrow... 😉 #WeRRRBack #RRRMovie — 𝗥𝗥𝗥 𝗠𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗲 (@RRRMovie) October 5, 2020

Even DVV Entertainment banner also dropped the same post on their Twitter page…

RudhiramRanamRoudramflick is directed by JakkannaRajamouli and has Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia, Rahul Rama Krishna and Samuthrakani in important roles.

This movie will have NTR essaying the role of KomaramBheem and Ram CharanTejwill be seen as AlluriSeetaramaraju. Well, Alia Bhatt will be seen as the love interest of Ram Charan essaying the role of Seeta and Olivia as Jennifer will be seen as the love interest of Junior NTR. Even Ajay Devgn and Samuthrakani are portraying pivotal roles in this movie.