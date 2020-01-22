RRR Postponed, Balakrishna Enters?

SS Rajamouli is one of the successful directors in the movie industry today. Not just because of the subjects he chose that he scores hits, but there are other factors too. The marketing, picking the proper release date and many factors contribute to the success of his movies. There are rumours that his movie RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR gets postponed to October, for Dusshera.

Although the official announcement is yet to come, everyone in the movie industry knew the fact.

Now, Balakrishna wants to take advantage of the same. He wanted his film with Boyapati to arrive during Summer. Since RRR got postponed, he can announce his film's release around July last week which is quite an achievable feat for him.

The regular shoot of the movie begins soon. Keep watching this space for more details about the project.