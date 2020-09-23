RRR: Rajamouli faces this problem

Rajamouli is one of the star filmmakers in the country. Jr NTR and Ram Charan play the lead roles in the film. The makers wanted to resume the shoot long back but due to the rise in Corona Cases, they did not dare to do that. Now, they want to begin the shoot again from next month.

Meanwhile, we have learned that Rajamouli faces difficulty in planning a new schedule for the movie. With Alia Bhatt yet to allocate the dates and with Ram Charan wanting to complete Acharya first, Rajamouli lands in a dilemma to plan the schedule. So far, he shot only half of the movie and there are a lot of pending portions that needed to be wrapped up.

Rajamouli is yet to take a final call on the new schedule and the complete details will come out soon.