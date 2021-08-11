RRR: Ram Charan And Junior NTR Happily Enjoy A Ride And Get Hooked To The Dosti Song

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actors Ram Charan Teja and Junior NTR are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming movie 'RRR'. The makers recently released the 'Dosti' song on the occasion of the friendship day and raised the expectations on the movie. Well, this song is trending on all the music charts and owned an awesome response from all the music buffs.



As Junior NTR is handling the RRR official Twitter page, he is leaving the fans to go jaw dropped sharing updates frequently on social media. Off late, he released a small video that showcased both the heroes happily enjoying a car ride humming the 'Dosti' song. Take a look!

Spotted! Bheem and Ramaraju hooked onto the #Dosti song…🤝🤩#RRRMovie Post a video of you and your friend listening to the song and tag us ! #Natpu #Priyam pic.twitter.com/s9IX2DnCZz — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) August 11, 2021

In this video, both Bheem and Ramaraju are seen happily enjoying a ride in a luxurious car humming the 'Dosti' song. They looked handsome in the cool attires. Junior NTR sported in a tee and teamed it with a black jacket while Charan opted to go with a complete black suit.

Along with sharing this video, the makers also wrote, "Spotted! Bheem and Ramaraju hooked onto the #Dosti song…#RRRMovie. Post a video of you and your friend listening to the song and tag us! #Natpu #Priyam".

They also treated their fans by dropping this video and also asked them to post a video with their besties listening to this song! As the makers are leaving no stone unturned in terms of digital promotions, this movie is raising the expectations bar every single day and is making the fans eagerly await for the release.

Speaking about the RRR movie, it is being directed by SS Rajamouli and has Junior NTR and Ram Charan Teja in the lead roles. Glam dolls Alia Bhatt and Olivia will be seen as the lead ladies. Ram Charan will essay the role of freedom fighter Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Alia Bhatt will be seen as his Sita. While Junior NTR will be seen as tribal fighter Komaram Bheem and Olivia will be seen as his love interest.

Bollywood ace actor Ajay Devgn is also roped in to play an important character while Samuthrakani, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala and Alison Doody will also be seen in pivotal roles.

RRR movie is being produced by DVV Danayya under his home banner DVV Entertainments and this movie will get released on 13th October, 2021 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.