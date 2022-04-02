RRR Roaring Continues As It Enters The Second Week In The Theatres

Tollywood's most-awaited movie RRR which has Ram Charan and Junior NTR in the lead roles is showing off his roar at the box office. This movie was released on 25th March, 2022 worldwide and owned a positive talk on the first day itself. Even the critics and reviews came with positive aspect and gave good ratings. This turned out to be a reason for the blockbuster collections. As the movie successfully entered the second week in the ticket windows, the makers dropped the new poster on their Twitter page…

They also wrote, "ROARING CONTINUES…. #RRR Enters 2nd Week!! #RRRMovie".

In the poster, Ram Charan aka Ram looked handsome in the 'Sardar' attire while Junior NTR aka Bheem looked amazing in the traditional 'Pancha' attire.

Even Taran Adarsh also dropped the new poster and revealed the collections of the week 2…

Both the lead actors looked awesome in the poster, while Taran jotted down, "#RRR remains the first choice of moviegoers, despite two new films invading the marketplace [#Attack, #Morbius]... Will cross ₹ 150 cr today... Expect big growth on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 146.09 cr. #India biz."

On the whole, RRR movie collected Rs 150 crores and is still going high with houseful board at the ticket windows.

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This DVV Danayya's movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner.