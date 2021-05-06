RRR Team Urges All Everyone To 'Stand Together' And Get Vaccinated To Help India Overcome The Covid-19 Crisis

It is all known that Tollywood's most awaited movie is Rajamouli's RRR. It has young actors Ram Charan, Junior NTR and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Along with sharing the movie updates frequently with their fans, the whole team stays close to them with a social media platform. As we all know that Covid-19 second wave is rapidly spreading in the country, the whole team of RRR came forward and spread a message to their fans. They urged their fans to get vaccinated and wear masks.

In this tweet, director Rajamouli, lead actors Ram Charan Teja, Junior NTR and Alia Bhatt spoke in different languages and urged the people to stay safe amid the dangerous spread of Covid-19 cases. Alia Bhatt spoke in Telugu while Ram Charan and NTR also opted to speak in other languages. They all said, we fought with Covid-19 last year and this year too we should fight with this novel disease with much courage and use sanitisers and wear masks when we step out. They urged people to get vaccinated and this is the best possible way to stay away from this novel virus.



RRR flick is directed by Jakkanna Rajamouli and has Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia, Rahul Rama Krishna and Samuthrakani in prominent roles. This movie will have NTR essaying the role of Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan Tej will be seen as Alluri Seetaramaraju. Well, Alia Bhatt will be seen as the love interest of Ram Charan essaying the role of Seeta and Olivia as Jennifer will be seen as the love interest of Junior NTR. Even Ajay Devgn and Samuthrakani are portraying pivotal roles in this movie.



RRR is a periodical movie that showcases freedom fighters Alluri Seetaramaraju and Komaram Bheem under one frame. Alia Bhatt and Olivia are the lead ladies. Alluri is the great freedom fighter who fought for Indian independence while Komaram Bheem is another hero from Telangana who fought against the harassments of Nizam.