RRR to release during Sankranthi 2022?

Team RRR will soon organize a press meet to confirm the release date. Already, the team announced the film's release in October 2021 but we hear that a postponement is on cards. There is no clarity on when the film actually releases but the latest reports reveal us that the movie will release during Sankranthi 2022.

An official announcement about the film hitting the screens for Sankranthi will be made soon. Producer DVV Danayya is reportedly calling up all the producers that announced their films for a release during Sankranthi.



The makers of Acharya, Bheemla Nayak, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, F3, and Radhe Shyam will have to postpone their movies if RRR will release during Summer 2022.



As of now, there is no clarity on the news about RRR. The complete details of the film will be out soon.