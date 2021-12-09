RRR Trailer: It’s All About Ram And Bheem’s Fight For Freedom

The most-awaited trailer of Tollywood's magnum opus 'RRR' is finally unveiled! The trailer teaser, character posters and videos already created a buzz on social media and now, the trailer is just awesome and made us witness a glimpse of the movie! Ram Charan, Junior NTR and Rajamouli shared the trailer on their social media pages and treated all their fans with the biggest gift for the day…



Ram Charan Tej

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Gear up for a 3 minute and 7 seconds roller coaster journey and high-octane eruption... #RRRTrailer out now! https://youtu.be/NgBoMJy386M Coming to cinemas on 7th Jan 2022. #BraceYourselvesForRRR".

Going with the trailer, it starts with showing the British army kidnapping a small girl who belongs to the Gond community. She is kidnapped and also tortured. Then enters the Junior NTR aka Komaram Bheem who is seen fighting with a Tiger. He tries to save the girl but the British army cleverly makes their next move by appointing Ram Charan Tej aka Ram as the Police officer and orders him to arrest Bheem. Then the video showcases a few beautiful glimpses of Ram-Bheem friendship tale. They dance together and are also seen riding a bike and horse enjoying their happy times. In the end, they once again team up and fight for the country. Ram Charan looked terrific as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and is seen aiming at the British army with his bow and arrow. Even NTR as Komaram Bheem fights hard against the cruel army. The lead actress Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are also seen in the trailer while Alia is seen suffering in pain as the British men kick in her stomach! Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also join the freedom fight along with their family. Finally, the complete trailer is just terrific and worth watching with all the high-end visuals and graphics. It made us witness the glimpse of Ram and Bheem's fight for their country.

Sharing the trailer on his Twitter page, Junior NTR wrote, "Get ready to hold your breath for 3 minutes & 7 seconds… Here's #RRRTrailer https://youtu.be/NgBoMJy386M. See you in theatres on 7th Jan 2022.. #BraceYourselvesForRRR".

Even Ajay Devgn is all happy to share the trailer of the RRR movie, "The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here! Presenting #RRRTrailer https://youtu.be/f_vbAtFSEc0. In cinemas on 7th Jan 2022. #BraceYourselvesForRRR #RRRMovie".

Coming to the ace filmmaker Rajamouli, he shared the trailer and jotted down, "Hope these 3 minutes and 7 seconds symbolise #RRRMovie in all its glory".

Speaking about the movie, RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Junior NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. They are essaying the characters of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Olivia Morris will be seen as NTR's love interest while Alia Bhatt is essaying the role of Sita. Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran are the important part of the movie as Ajay sacrifices his life and family for the country in this movie. Even Samuthrakani, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Ray Stevenson and Spandan are roped in to play the important roles.

RRR is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner and has music by MM Keeravani. It will hit the big screens on 7th January, 2022 just a couple of days ahead of the Sankranthi festival!







