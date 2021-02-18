X
RRR's Tamilnadu release sorted

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and Young Tiger Jr NTR are playing the lead roles in the film RRR. Rajamouli is the film's director. The film unit has sold the theatrical rights of the film for Tamilnadu region for a huge amount. The sources reveal that the producers sold the film for 42 Crore for all versions of the movie. Popular production house Lyca Productions will release the film in Tamilnadu.

Lyca Productions took to their Twitter profile to confirm the same. The production house tweeted, "We are delighted and proud to announce. The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of THE BIGGEST PAN INDIA FILM #RRRMovie is acquired by us."

Team RRR too confirmed the same on Twitter. The film's production house DVV Entertainments wrote, "We are happy to announce that leading production house @LycaProductions has acquired the Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights for #RRRMovie. Looking forward to the biggest release for THE BIGGEST FILM EVER!!! #RRR"

DVV Danayya is the film's producer. MM Keeravani is the film's music director. The film releases on 13th Octoer, 2021.

