RT68: The Shooting Of Ravi Teja's 68th Movie Kick-Starts From Today

As promised, the makers of Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja's68th movie have released an update from the movie. They shared a new poster from the movie and showcased Ravi Teja typing a letter.

The makers shared the new poster on their official Twitter page and raised the expectations on the movie showing off Ravi Teja in a complete different role. Take a look!







In this poster, Ravi Teja is seen from the back sitting on a chair typing a letter via typewriter. Even the background board of 'Executive Magistrate Office' along with an old letter with someone taking the charge as a government official makes the poster look intriguing and interesting too!

Well, according to the sources, this is a unique thriller that is inspired by true incidents. It will showcase Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a never-seen-before avatar and makes him essay a complete different role!

Well, as said the shooting of this thriller movie has begun today and a few important scenes will be shot on the lead actors will be shot in the first schedule!

Even BA Raju's team shared the poster on their Twitter page and treated all the fans of Ravi Teja…

He also wrote, "Mass Maharaja and crew taking charge from today for the Blockbuster Project #RT68 shoot Begins. Further updates very soon!



Along with Ravi Teja evenMajili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Nasser, Sr Naresh, PavitraLokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, EerojulloSree, Madhu Sudan Rao and SurekhaVani will be seen in other important roles.

Being SarathMandava's directorial, this movie is produced by SudhakarCherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks banners.