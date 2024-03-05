Rural romance flick ‘Raju GariAmmayi Naidu Gari Abbayi’set to release on Mar 9

The much-anticipated Telugu film "Raju GariAmmayi Naidu GariAbbayi" is gearing up for a grand release on March 9, promising audiences a colorful blend of romance, action, humor, and thrills. Directed by Satya Raj, the film marks the debut of actor Ravi Teja Nunna, who is also one of the co-producers.

The story unfolds in an idyllic village, revolving around a carefree youngster who falls for a spirited woman. However, their romance faces challenges from rural factions, leading to accusations against the protagonist for the murder of a woman. The film explores the lengths the protagonist goes to prove his innocence.

In a recent media interaction, Ravi TejaNunna shared his thoughts on the film and his debut as an actor. He highlighted the thrill-related subject of "Raju GariAmmayi Naidu GariAbbayi" and expressed confidence in the audience accepting him in an action film.

Director Satya Raj shed light on the intentional choice of title, emphasizing it represents the story's essence rather than any caste affiliation. He spoke about the unique love-and-crime thriller set against the backdrop of East Godavari, aiming to showcase the region's beauty.

The film's trailer hints at a thrilling narrative with a surprise element that the team aims to unveil exclusively in theaters. Satya Raj praised the contributions of Roshan Saluri, the music composer, stating that his music exceeded expectations and compared favorably to Mani Sharma's compositions.