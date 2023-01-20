'RX 100' chief Ajay Bhupathi set to prepare a blockbuster collection with 'Kantara' notoriety Ajaneesh Loknath

Ajaneesh Loknath is a highly dedicated and unique music director in the Indian film industry. He has consistently produced outstanding music since his debut in 2009, and has redefined the sound of music in the Kannada film industry. In addition to his work in Sandalwood, he has also created innovative music for films that have a national reach, such as "Kantara" and "Vikrant Rona." Director Ajay Bhupathi is thrilled to have someone of Loknath's incredible musical talent working on his next project, which is sure to benefit greatly from his contributions.

According to a source, the director is working to create a unique blend of Ajaneesh Loknath's personal style of music with the director's own distinct vision. This can be seen in the success of songs like "Pilla Raa" in "RX 100" and the captivating item song "Hey Rambha Rambha" in "Maha Samudram" which showcases the director's musical taste. On the other hand, Loknath is known for his ability to create catchy and energetic numbers, like "Ra Ra Rakamma." More information about the upcoming project will be announced soon. This collaboration between the director and composer is expected to produce one of the most popular and successful albums of the year.

