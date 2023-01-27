Sad news: Veteran actress Jamuna has passed away

Tollywood was shocked to hear the news of the passing of veteran actress Jamuna on Friday. The actress, who had a successful career in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi films, passed away at home due to age-related issues.

Born as Jana Bai in Hampi in 1936, Jamuna began her acting career at the young age of 15 or 16 with the film Puttillu in 1953, but it was her role in LV Prasad's Missamma in 1955 that brought her breakthrough success. She also received a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Hindi film Milan, a remake of the 1964 film Mooga Manasulu.



In the 1980s, Jamuna ventured into politics. She is remembered for her performances in films such as Gundamma Katha, Dorikithe Dongalu, Srimanthudu and many more. She was also known for her close relationship with the late actress Savitri, who had invited her to act in films after staying at Jamuna's home during her theater performances in Duggirala.



In 1965, Jamuna married Professor Juluri Ramana Rao, a zoology professor, and retired from acting to focus on her family. Professor Juluri passed away in 2014 due to a cardiac arrest. Jamuna is survived by her son Vamsee and daughter Sravanthi. Tollywood celebrities and fans have taken to social media to mourn her passing.