‘Sahakutumbanam’ set for grand New Year release on January 1

Marking the New Year celebrations, the Telugu film 'Sahakutumbanam' is all set to hit theatres worldwide on January 1, 2026.

Produced under the banner HNG Cinemas LLP, the film is written and directed by Uday Sharma, with Mahadev Goud and Nagaratna serving as producers. 'Sahakutumbanam' features Raam Kiran and Megha Akash in the lead roles.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Nata Kiriti Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, Satyam, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rajasri Nair, Racha Ravi, Giridhar, Tagubothu Ramesh, Bhadram, and others in key roles.

Renowned music director Mani Sharma has composed the music for the film, while cinematography is handled by Madhu Dasari. Shashank Mali serves as the editor. Choreography is by Chinni Prakash, Bhanu, and Vijay Polaki, with lyrics penned by Ananth Sriram. Action sequences are choreographed by Anji and Karthik, and art direction is by P. S. Varma.

The trailer of 'Sahakutumbanam', released earlier, has received an encouraging response and positive appreciation across social media platforms.

Originally scheduled for an earlier release, the film was postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The makers have now officially announced January 1, 2026, as the final release date, aligning the film’s arrival with New Year festivities. On this occasion, the 'Sahakutumbanam' team extended heartfelt New Year wishes to audiences, expressing hope that 2026 brings happiness, positivity, and prosperity to everyone.

With a strong cast, an experienced technical crew, and positive pre-release buzz, 'Sahakutumbanam' promises to be a wholesome entertainer for family audiences this New Year.