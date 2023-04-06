Sai Dharam Tej And Samyukta's Virupaksha Team Flies To Bangkok To Shoot Their Last Song

Tollywood's young actor Sai Dharam Tej is all set to hit the theatres this month with the Virupaksha movie. It is his comeback movie after meeting with a deadly accident so there are many expectations on it. Being a sci-fi thriller, the plot deals with superstitious drama and showcases Tej fighting against it to protect his people! A couple of days ago, the makers announced that the shooting is wrapped up except for a song. Thus, the team flew to Bangkok to wrap up the remaining song too.

Tej shared a small video straight from Bangkok and treated his fans by alerting them to be ready for the amazing treat in the theatres… Take a look!

We flied becoz, We wanna make you fly ❤️ Last song loading 🤗 Stay tuned for more from the World of #Virupaksha.#VirupakshaFromApril21#BangkokShootDiaries pic.twitter.com/IAPvdVhIFz — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 6, 2023

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "We flied becoz, We wanna make you fly. Last song loading. Stay tuned for more from the World of #Virupaksha. #VirupakshaFromApril21 #BangkokShootDiaries".

The video showcased how the team flew to Bangkok and are busy in prepping up the set for the song shoot!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with a fire background and the village people discussing about some unknown and superstitious problem. Even a few mysterious deaths also intensify the fear. When they try to chase and solve the problem they only think of the 'Virupaksha' book. Then enters Sai Dharam Tej who tries to fight with the problem which cannot be seen or sensed. So, he needs to fight with an unknown force and also looked awesome in the fight sequences and the exciting investigating part!

The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. Virupaksha is directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It has Samyuktha Menon as the lead actress and will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!