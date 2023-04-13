Sai Dharam Tej: Jr. NTR supports me mightily, Apart from my Family

Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming multi-lingual movie Virupaksha is set to release on April 21st, and the newly released theatrical trailer has garnered the attention of movie enthusiasts. The film is directed by newcomer Karthik Dandu with screenplay by Sukumar.

In a recent interview, Sai Dharam Tej spoke about his close friendship with fellow actor Jr. NTR, stating that he has received immense support from him since the beginning of his career, and that he has known him even before entering the industry. These comments have now gone viral on social media.

Produced by BVSN Prasad, Virupaksha features Samyukta Menon as the female lead, with music composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.