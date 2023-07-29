Live
Sai Dharam Tej opens up on mixed talk on ‘Bro’
Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s “Bro,” directed by Samuthirakani, was released in theatres yesterday. The movie is doing good business at the moment. Success celebrations were held where a reporter asked the team to comment about mixed talk for the film.
Samuthirakani said that the response has been super positive for “Bro.” The director stated that he watched the movie with the audience and added that he couldn’t even see the screen due to the mass euphoria. Samuthirakani further said that he was delighted with the monstrous response.
Sai Dharam Tej said, “I am not getting it. Could you please tell me where the film got mixed talk?” He noted that there isn’t such a thing called mixed talk these days. Sai Dharam Tej added, “Either the films would get superhit talk or utter flop talk. There is no chance for mixed talk these days.”