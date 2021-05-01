Sai Dharam Tej posts an alarming message for fans

Supreme star Sai Dharam Tej who recently tasted success with 'Chitra Lahari' movie received decent hits like 'Prathi Roju Pandaage' and 'Solo Batuke So Better'.

Tej is also one of the active celebrities on social media platforms. The actor has now took Twitter to give an alert message to his fans. He claimed that a person has been impersonating him and asking for financial help from people he acted with and others. "Legal proceedings have been initiated from my end. Please be aware of the situation and avoid any such conversations with people who take my name," wrote Sai Dharam Tej on Twitter. Tej also shared a WhatsApp conversation screenshot of the person who has been impersonating him and asking for money from another actor.

On the work front, Sai Dharam Tej is all set to come up with his next project titled 'Republic'. The recently released teaser of the film has received a thumping response from the audience.