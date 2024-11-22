Sai Durgha Tej gets special gift

Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej recently received a special gift from Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan presented a painting created by the Sa¬vara tribe to Sai Durgha Tej, who met him on the occa¬sion of completing a decade in the Telugu film industry. Sai Durgha Tej later shared a photo from the event on social media. Sai Durgha Tej respond¬ed, "Along with the bless¬ings I’ve received from my uncle Pawan Kalyan, every gift he gives is very special. The artwork I received today was created by Savara tribe artists.

These paintings were brought from the Lepakshi showroom in Andhra Pradesh. The Savara tribe, based in the Uttarandhra Agency region of AP, paints these works using natural colours. The art of the Savara tribe, which has a centuries-old history, is gradually disappearing. To help preserve it, we must all support and promote the paintings and other decora¬tive items made by the Savara tribe. Pawan Kalyan Mama often gifts Kondapalli and Yeti Koppaka dolls, as well as Savara tribe paint¬ings, to others. We should continue to support and draw inspiration from this effort. These artworks are also available for purchase online through the Lepakshi showroom website."