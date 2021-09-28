  • Menu
Sai Pallavi is Mahesh's fan girl

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Sai Pallavi
Superstar Mahesh Babu and Sai Pallavi

  • Superstar Mahesh Babu is extremely happy with the success of Love Story.
  • Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are playing the lead roles in the movie.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is extremely happy with the success of Love Story. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are playing the lead roles in the movie. Sekhar Kammula is the film's director. Mahesh mentioned that Sai Pallavi is sensational in the film. He also wrote that he has not seen anyone dance like her.

Sai Pallavi thanked Mahesh today on Twitter and mentioned that she is a fan girl.

"Woah. It's going to take me a while to come back to my senses!!! I'm humbled by your generous words. Thank you so much Sir," mentioned Sai Pallavi, adding, "P.S. The fan girl in me has already read your tweet a million times"

Mahesh earlier wrote, "Sai Pallavi is sensational as always... does the lady have any bones??? Haven't seen anyone dance like this ever on screen!!! Moves like a dream."

