Sai Pallavi turns Chiranjeevi's sister?

Tollywood: Meher Ramesh is set to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi in the remake of the super hit Tamil film Vedalam. The project is yet to hit the floors and the director is currently busy with the script work. Meanwhile, there is an interesting update doing rounds around the film.

Sai Pallavi is said to be in talks to play Chiranjeevi's sister in the film. Chiranjeevi is planning to do back to back films, once he wraps up Acharya. Vedalam remake is one that will hit the floors soon. With Sai Pallavi's inclusion in the team, the families will surely be interested to watch the film.

Meher Ramesh will be making his comeback as a director with the film and he is very excited to kick-start the project soon. An official announcement on the movie will come out soon.