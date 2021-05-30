Sai Pallavi’s ‘Anukoni Athidhi’ gets positive feedback

Sai Pallavi and Fahadh Faasil acted together in the film "Athiran".

The Malayalam film's Telugu version 'Anukoni Athidhi" released on Aha OTT platform. The film was planned for a theatrical release but it was delayed multiple times for several reasons. Finally, the film unit sold the film to Aha and the movie is streaming from today.

The teaser and trailer of the film generated an interest in the film already. Anukoni Athidi features Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Renji Panicker in the other key roles. Anu Moothedath is the film's cinematographer and P S Jayhari scored the music and Ghibran provided the background score for the film.

Directed by Vivek, "Athiran" released in theatres in Kerala on April 12, 2019. The synopsis of the movie on the Aha platform is, "A psychiatrist is assigned to inspect a mysterious mental asylum where he uncovers a shocking truth about the place." The film is entertaining Telugu audiences and receiving positive response from the critics.

