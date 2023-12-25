Live
‘Salaar’ reaches Rs 400 Cr benchmark in three days
“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,” featuring the widely acclaimed pan- Indian actor Prabhas and helmed by director Prashanth Neel, has emerged as an unstoppable sensation at the box office since its theatrical debut. With the noteworthy contribution of Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role, the film has achieved remarkable success.
In a mere three days, concluding on Sunday, “Salaar” has amassed an impressive gross revenue of Rs. 402 crores worldwide. The movie appears poised to sustain its triumphant trajectory, likely establishing new benchmarks in the week ahead. The exceptional ensemble cast of “Salaar” boasts talents such as Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy. Proudly brought to audiences by Hombale Films, Ravi Basrur crooned the tunes of this action drama.