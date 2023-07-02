‘Samajavaragamana’ collections getting increased each day

Live
Promising actor Sree Vishnu’s latest film, “Samajavaragamana,” has been receiving positive reviews from both critics and audiences since its opening day. Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the film is performing well at the box office. The latest information is that the movie’s collections are increasing with each passing day. According to the makers, the film’s third day collections were higher than the previous two days. Trade pundits and the makers are confident that the movie will earn even more on Sunday. It remains to be seen how the small-budget film will perform today.
Reba Monica John played the love interest of Sree Vishnu, while Naresh, Sudarshan, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vennela Kishore, Rajeev Kanakala, and Devi Prasad played other key roles. Gopi Sundar composed the music for the film, which was produced by Hasya Movies in association with AK Entertainments.