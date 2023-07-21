  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Samajavaragamana’ reaches important milestone

‘Samajavaragamana’ reaches important milestone
x
Highlights

“Samajavaragamana,” the latest superhit film starring Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John in the lead roles, is all set to make its digital debut next week on Aha.

Samajavaragamana,” the latest superhit film starring Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John in the lead roles, is all set to make its digital debut next week on Aha. Meanwhile, the film has cruised past an important milestone at the box office. The Ram Abbaraju irectorial surpassed 50 crores gross mark, and it is the first film of Sree Vishnu to achieve this feat. This kind of mammoth success is long overdue for Sree Vishnu, and the actor is highly ecstatic with the response.

The movie has recently breached the elite 1 million dollar mark at the USA box office. Naresh, Sudarshan, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Rajeev Kanakala, and Devi Prasad played essential roles. Razesh Danda produced this flick.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad