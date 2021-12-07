Samantha aims big with her new pan-Indian project

South Starlet Samantha has been grabbing the attention of the Bollywood audience lately. The actress who has impressed the audience with her outstanding performance in the Hindi Web series The Family Man Season 2 recently signed a pan-Indian project.

Title as 'Yashoda', the shooting of the film has commenced today following with a formal Puja ceremony. Billed to be a thriller, the film will get released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. According to the buzz, Samantha will be playing the lead role in this new-age film. Directed by director duo Hari and Harish, noted producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad who previously bankrolled movies like Aditya 369, Sammohanam, etc is pooling resources for this film under the Sridevi Movies banner.

It seems like the makers are planning to wrap up the shooting by March next year. Mani Sharma is composing tunes for the film.