Samantha Akkineni Is Back From Hibernation

Tollywood: Good news for all the fans of Tollywood actress Samantha Akkineni. We all know that the actress was not to be seen on social media for some time, she also seems to have taken a sabbatical from work too after her recent movie Jaanu.

Her absence gave rise to rumours that she was pregnant and hence staying away from public glare. There were also reports that there was trouble in her marriage which is why the couple was not to be seen in public.

To put an end to all speculation, Samantha Akkineni is back and how! She announced her comeback via an insta post on her official handle about. Check out her insta post.

Samantha had a fantastic year with back to back hits. Her movie Oh Baby was a superhit. There were rumours that she would be seen in the Telugu remake of a Kannada movie and that director Nandini Reddy was to helm the movie. However, the Tollywood director cleared the air saying there was no truth to such reports.

