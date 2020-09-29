Samantha Akkineni Or Upasana Konidela: Who Deserves Tollywood's Best Kodalu Award?

Cinegoers are very well aware of the close friendship between Tollywood actors Naga Chaitanya's wife Samantha Akkineni and Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela. Both of them keep posting their fitness videos on social media.

But now, the duo has posted a suprise video of them busy in the kitchen preparing a delicious dish by name "Thakkali Sadam". While one can notice most of the cooking done by Samantha using brown rice, different spices, Onion, Tomato, Ghee, Cashews, Chillies, Jeera and other ingredients, this program's anchoring is done by Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law Upasana. Both of them can be seen sharing lighter moments by pulling each other's legs while cooking.

Fans have liked this video and showered their abundant love. While appreciating Samantha's culinary skills, Upasana says that Nag Chaitanya is very lucky to be her husband. But the irony is that Chaitanya's mum had once said that Samantha never cooks at home.

At the end of this video which is of a short duration, Upasana declares that the award for best daughter in-law goes to Samantha Akkineni, but Samantha disagrees with her and says that the award should go to Upasana. This video has gone viral and is liked by thousands of viewers.

Guys, who according to you should get the best Kodalu (daughter-in-law) award? Let us know in the comments section. Should be it Chiranjeevi's DIL Upasana Konidela or Nagarjuna's DIL Samantha Akkineni?

Check out the video shared by Upasana on her Twitter timeline

Hey guys. Click the link below to view our video :https://t.co/pbSPBCwKQu pic.twitter.com/wJcVgk92n4 — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) September 27, 2020





