Samantha Begins Shooting For Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha Akkineni is all basking in the success of her recent project The Family Man 2. She essayed the role of a suicide bomber and was seen terrific in a complete de-glamour role. The Disney+ Hotstar original series turned into a blockbuster and made Samantha's digital debut into the best one of her career.

She will be next seen in Gunasekhar's classic and periodic love tale Shaakuntalam. Sam will essay the titular role and Dev Mohan will be seen as the King Dushyant. Even Mohan Babu is also part of this movie and will be portraying the role of Durvasa Maharshi. Off late, Samantha joined the sets of this movie and shared the BTS pic on her Instagram Stories.

She was seen wearing a mask and tagged the image jotting down, "Work progress #Shaakuntalam. (sic)". Well, she also shared a pic of a huge Lion statue, leaving a hint about the grandeur aura of the film.

This flick will be directed by ace director Gunasekhar and will be bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.

Off late, Samantha also shared a cute video of her little one Hash and showed how her pet was happily enjoying her play time.

Sam and Hash are having a complete fun time with the balloon! She also wrote, "My goodboi and his balloon obsession #hyderabadweatherisxoxoxo"



Being an avid social media user, today she also shared a BTS video of The Family Man 2 and showed how she enjoyed her time between the shots.

Sam looked awesome in a suicide bomber attire and was seen chilling by crooning her favourite song. She also wrote, "In between shots.. #RAJI #thefamilyman2 @rajanddk. For those of you asking me how I prepped for the role... Isssa method yo. Yes.. yessssss the voice... this one is for all the bad singers… we know we suck but does it stop us... NOOOOOOOO!!! @sadhnasingh1 for better or worse!"



Samantha is also part of Vignesh Shivan's debut directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles.