Samantha Gifts Car To Auto Driver

Unlike the celebrity actors of the past, the actors of the present generation believe in the slogan caring and sharing. Many famous actors from the film industries of across anguages are indulging in social service activities in some way or the other thereby setting an example for others to follow.



Sonu Sood, late actor Vivek, Kannada actor Darshan and Sudeep, superstar Rajinikanth are the actors to name a few.

Now, we hear Telugu actress Akkineni Samantha, who has established an NGO of her own, has been involved in social activities. She helps women, and children who are in distress. The latest we hear is that she has donated a car to a lady auto driver. This lady, who is the sole earning member of her entire family, has got this swanky car worth about 12.5 lakhs. The auto driver, Kavitha, who is feeding her family of seven sisters toils from morning to night to make both ends meet.

Kavitha is also a victim of family feud and atrocities. Samantha, who knew about her plight had earlier assured to help her to the best of her ability. Hence, in order to enable this lady to run her own cab and earn the required money, Samantha has gifted this car.

Coming to her movies Samantha is working in a Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara starrer movie. She will also be seen in a movie called "Shakunthalam".