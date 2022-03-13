Samantha Gives A Befitting Reply To All The People Who Criticised Her Green Gown Bold Look

Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is all busy with a handful of movies… Post getting separated from Naga Chaitanya, she is fully concentrating on her career and is in the best phase too. Along with movies, she is also treating all her fans and fashion freaks being active on social media… Along with the BTS pics, she is also making us go aww with her fashionable and trendy pics. Off late, she dropped a beautiful pic wearing a bold green gown. Along with receiving the positive comments, she also received negative comments to the same pic. Thus, she gave a befitting reply to all those who commented in a negative way. She dropped a long note on her Instagram Stories and created noise on social media…



This image reads, "As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgements about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we're in the year 2013" can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines & necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves?"

She also added, "Turning that judgement inward and training it on Turning that judgement inward and training it on one's own is evolution! Projecting our deals on someone else never did anyone any good... lets's gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person."

Recently she also spotted with Varun Dhawan in Mumbai as they currently working for 'Citadel' in the Raj & DK directorial… Speaking about the web series, a source said, "It's among the biggest shows that's keenly awaited not just in India but even on an international front. The makers were on the lookout for a fresh pairing and that's when they pulled off the coup of bringing Samantha alongside Varun for the first time".

Presently she is busy with Yashoda movie shooting… It also has an ensemble cast of Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma. This new-age thriller is being directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner.