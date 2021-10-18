Samantha hints at 'no break'

Star actress Samantha is not going to stop at all with regard to her career. The star heroine is currently happy with the way her career is progressing. The actress was supposed to take a break from movies but she has decided to cancel her plans. She has hinted that she is not going to take a break.

The actress made the announcement of her next two films in Tamil and Telugu. On the occasion of Dusshera, the actress came up with two different projects that she will begin soon.

One of the projects is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures banner and the other project is produced by the popular production house, Sridevi Movies.

Both the films will simultaneously be made in Telugu and Tamil languages. With the two films, Samantha wants to emerge as an unstoppable heroine at the box office.