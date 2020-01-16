Samantha in talks with 'Aramm' director?

Buoyed by the massive success of 'OH Baby', glam diva Samantha Akkineni seems to be determined to carry on with 'lady-oriented' movies. "She liked an exciting storyline narrated by Tamil director Gopi Nainar of 'Aramm' fame because it's an author-backed role in a hard-hitting film.

But she is yet to sign the dotted line, although she is interested to work with Gopi," says a source from Chennai. Actually, 'Aramm' starring Nayanthara was dubbed into Telugu as 'Kartavyam'.

It was a tale of an upright District Collector who saves a small village girl from a deep bore-well. The plot revolves around how the girl is rescued and the impact of the incident in Collector's professional life.

"Samantha is looking for challenging roles which are a far cry from usual stuff. She is ready to work with Tamil directors and expand her brand equity," the source adds.

Reportedly, the actress has already given her nod to another Tamil director Ashwin Saravanan who made suspense thriller 'Game Over'. He earlier tasted success with his true-blue spooky film 'Mayuri' (Maya in Tamil) in the two Telugu states.

Samantha's game plan is too evident. She doesn't want to do routine chick flicks with commercial Telugu directors and dent her hard-earned image of a crowd puller. Rather pick 'roles with substance' in gripping plots to keep her stocks soaring.