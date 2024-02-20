Samantha Opens Up About Tough Times After Split with Akkineni Naga Chaitanya

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently talked about a very hard time in her life. She discussed it on her health podcast. This tough time happened just before she found out she had a health problem called Myositis. Myositis is when your body's immune system attacks your muscles. Before this, Samantha and her husband, Naga Chaitanya, decided to separate. They had been together for a long time—dating for over five years and married for four.

Samantha started a podcast series about health, and the first episode was called Take 20. In this episode, she spoke with someone named Alkesh.

She remembered a specific day from the year before she got sick. She and her friend/partner/manager Himank were traveling back from Mumbai. It was June, and she felt something different that day. She told Himank that she finally felt calm after a long time. She hadn’t felt relaxed like that in ages. She thought she could breathe and sleep peacefully. But then, she woke up with Myositis.

During the podcast, Samantha and Alkesh discussed autoimmunity and what causes it.

In 2022, Samantha decided to take a break from work. However, she'll be back soon. She'll appear in a spy thriller series called 'Citadel: India,' directed by Raj and DK. She'll act alongside Varun Dhawan in this exciting project.