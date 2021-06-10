Samantha to romance Pawan Kalyan?

Director Harish Shankar is currently working on a prestigious project with Pawan Kalyan. The untitled film will mark the duo's second outing after Gabbar Singh. There are a lot of reports about the film but the producers recently dropped an update, asking the fans not to believe in the rumors.

Now, there is new speculation doing rounds around the project. Going by the latest reports in the film circles, Samantha Akkineni is in consideration to play the film's heroine. Samantha is currently enjoying the success of 'The Family Man' web series. The actress will soon be seen in a Tamil film and a Telugu film, Shakuntalam.

Already, Samantha earlier worked with Pawan Kalyan in Atharintiki Daredi and with Harish Shankar in Ramayya Vasthavayya. However, there is no official confirmation on the film yet. Stay tuned to us for more details on the movie.