Samantha's shocking earning on Instagram

Samantha Akkineni is one of the top-rated heroines in the film industry right now. The actress is currently busy working on multiple projects. She recently finished the shoot for Shakuntalam. Interestingly, she is one of the highest-earning celebrities on Instagram.

Going by the latest reports in the film industry, we came to know that Samantha gets 25 to 30 lakh rupees for one post on Instagram. This is a huge earning for her, apart from the remunerations, showroom openings, and other sources.



The actress enjoys a massive following on Instagram and is making sure to increase her fan base from time to time.



Samantha made her debut with the film Ye Maya Chesave in Telugu. This year, she also made her debut in Bollywood, with the web series 'The Family Man'.

